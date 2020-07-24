Video
Friday, 24 July, 2020
Home Countryside

Youth killed over money dispute in Sirajganj

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, July 23: A young man was killed over money related dispute in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Tuhin Ahmed, 24, was the son of Abul Kashem of Borodhul Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge of Belkuchi Police Station Bahauddin Faruqi said one Abdul Hye and his sons loaned Tk 70,000 from Tuhin. They used to quarrel with Tuhin as he pressed them to refund the money.
On Tuesday night, they called in Tuhin and killed him.
Being informed, police recovered the body from Kirtikhola Char of Borodhul Union early Wednesday, and sent it to Sirajganj Bangamata Sheikh Faziltunnesa Mujib General Hospital for an autopsy.
A case was filed in this connection on Wednesday noon.
Meanwhile, Abdul Hye and his sons went into hiding soon after the incident.


