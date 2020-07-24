Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 July, 2020, 3:08 PM
latest COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs      
Home Countryside

C-19: 2 die in two districts

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

A person died with coronavirus symptoms and another died with the virus infection in two districts- Panchagarh and Patuakhali, in two days.  
PANCHAGARH: A man has died with coronavirus symptoms in Sadar Upazila of the district early Thursday. Deceased Amirul Islam, 57, was a resident of Dhakkamara Village in the upazila.
Family members said Amirul had been suffering from high fever, throat ache and some other coronavirus symptoms for the last several days. He was given treatment locally but he did not get well.
Later, he died at early hours on Thursday.
Sadar Upazila Health Department collected his sample in the morning for coronavirus test.
Confirming the matter, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Arif Hossain said he will be buried as per the government's instruction.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A hotel trader died of coronavirus in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Wednesday, taking the toll to eight here. Deceased Nitai Pal, 58, came to his village home from Dhaka one week back after falling sick. His sample test report came positive on July 17. Later, he had been receiving treatment at home.
He died on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the afternoon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ATN News distributes face masks in Rajshahi
Pirojpur DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain, as chief guest, handing over cheque
32 cultural activists get cash in Pirojpur
24 nabbed with drugs in 8 dists
Youth killed over money dispute in Sirajganj
C-19: 2 die in two districts
3 minors drown in three dists
50 villages in Sherpur District inundated


Latest News
Noted Indian danseuse Amala Shankar dies at age 101
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
No possibility to going back to ‘old normal’: WHO chief
Woman found hanging in Patuakhali hotel room
Trawler with 45 sacrificial animals sinks in Jamuna
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers
Body recovered from tee garden
India minor sexually assaulted at Covid-19 centre
'Drug trader' killed in exchange of fire between 2 gangs
China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate
Most Read News
Lest we forget the lessons of Covid 19…
Dr Khurshid Alam made new Health DG
Red Crescent Chattogram providing free medical services to non-Covid patients
Virus toll hits to 2,801 in country with 50 more deaths
Why always a woman?
Beximco Pharma exporting Remdesivir IV injection
Contractual appointment of Health DG cancelled
Saudi king undergoes gall bladder surgery
Outbound passengers to pay fees for using airports
COVID-19 may be here forever: UK scientists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft