C-19: 2 die in two districts





PANCHAGARH: A man has died with coronavirus symptoms in Sadar Upazila of the district early Thursday. Deceased Amirul Islam, 57, was a resident of Dhakkamara Village in the upazila.

Family members said Amirul had been suffering from high fever, throat ache and some other coronavirus symptoms for the last several days. He was given treatment locally but he did not get well.

Later, he died at early hours on Thursday.

Sadar Upazila Health Department collected his sample in the morning for coronavirus test.

Confirming the matter, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Arif Hossain said he will be buried as per the government's instruction.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A hotel trader died of coronavirus in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Wednesday, taking the toll to eight here. Deceased Nitai Pal, 58, came to his village home from Dhaka one week back after falling sick. His sample test report came positive on July 17. Later, he had been receiving treatment at home.

He died on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the afternoon.















