Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 July, 2020, 3:08 PM
latest COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs      
Home Countryside

3 minors drown in three dists

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Jamalpur, Mymensingh and Panchagarh, in two days.
JAMALPUR: A minor girl drowned in flood water in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Sneha Akhter, 2, was the daughter of Mostak Hossain of Helenchabari Village in Kamrabad Union of the upazila.
Local sources said the child was playing on the homestead. At one stage, she drowned in the flood water about 2pm.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shihab Uddin Ahmed said they gave Tk 5,000 immediately to the deceased's family.
He urged people to be aware to avoid any kinds of premature death and accident.
MYMENSINGH: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Nandail of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Dipali Akter, 2, daughter of Lokman Mia, a resident in the upazila.
Family members said Dipali went missing when she went out from the house.
Later, locals saw the body was floating in a pond nearby the house and recovered it.
TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Miraj, 2, was the son of Bablu, a resident of Kherkidangi Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Miraj was playing at their courtyard in the morning. At one stage, he slipped into the pond while his relatives were unaware of it.
After searching, they found the floating body on water and recovered it.  
Officer-in-Charge of Tentulia Model Police Station Sheikh Jahurul Islam confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ATN News distributes face masks in Rajshahi
Pirojpur DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain, as chief guest, handing over cheque
32 cultural activists get cash in Pirojpur
24 nabbed with drugs in 8 dists
Youth killed over money dispute in Sirajganj
C-19: 2 die in two districts
3 minors drown in three dists
50 villages in Sherpur District inundated


Latest News
Noted Indian danseuse Amala Shankar dies at age 101
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
No possibility to going back to ‘old normal’: WHO chief
Woman found hanging in Patuakhali hotel room
Trawler with 45 sacrificial animals sinks in Jamuna
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers
Body recovered from tee garden
India minor sexually assaulted at Covid-19 centre
'Drug trader' killed in exchange of fire between 2 gangs
China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate
Most Read News
Lest we forget the lessons of Covid 19…
Dr Khurshid Alam made new Health DG
Red Crescent Chattogram providing free medical services to non-Covid patients
Virus toll hits to 2,801 in country with 50 more deaths
Why always a woman?
Beximco Pharma exporting Remdesivir IV injection
Contractual appointment of Health DG cancelled
Saudi king undergoes gall bladder surgery
Outbound passengers to pay fees for using airports
COVID-19 may be here forever: UK scientists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft