3 minors drown in three dists





JAMALPUR: A minor girl drowned in flood water in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Sneha Akhter, 2, was the daughter of Mostak Hossain of Helenchabari Village in Kamrabad Union of the upazila.

Local sources said the child was playing on the homestead. At one stage, she drowned in the flood water about 2pm.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shihab Uddin Ahmed said they gave Tk 5,000 immediately to the deceased's family.

He urged people to be aware to avoid any kinds of premature death and accident.

MYMENSINGH: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Nandail of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Dipali Akter, 2, daughter of Lokman Mia, a resident in the upazila.

Family members said Dipali went missing when she went out from the house.

Later, locals saw the body was floating in a pond nearby the house and recovered it.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Miraj, 2, was the son of Bablu, a resident of Kherkidangi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Miraj was playing at their courtyard in the morning. At one stage, he slipped into the pond while his relatives were unaware of it.

After searching, they found the floating body on water and recovered it.

Officer-in-Charge of Tentulia Model Police Station Sheikh Jahurul Islam confirmed the incident.















