

50 villages in Sherpur District inundated

At the same time, about 20,000 people have been marooned.

Transplanted Aman seedbeds and vegetable fields have been submerged.

Since the morning on July 19 last, the Brahmaputra River has been flowing 2cm above danger mark.

The Sherpur-Jamalpur Highway has been inundated, snapping the communication between Sherpur and northern areas.

Meanwhile, small vehicles are plying through the Bolayerchar as alternative. No big transport is plying yet.

As the Brahmaputra has swelled, new areas in seven unions of Sherpur Sadar Upazila, a portion of Sherpur Municipality and two unions of Nakla Upazila have been inundated. Till now, 50 villages in low-lying areas have been inundated.

These marooned people are communicating by boat or banana raft.

Some people of Kulurchar-Beparypara and other areas of Charpakkhimari Union have taken shelter in a nearby primary school accompanying their cattle and other domestic animals. Locals complained of crises of dry food, drinking water and fodder. Government relief is yet to reach there.

A number of inhabitants in Char No. 6 of Kamarerchar Union, including Afzal Mia, Rabiul Mia and Lal Mia said, "We are in great danger. The government food did not come to our areas. Water has entered into our houses. We cannot step out and are living on the scarcity of dry food. Cooking is impossible."

Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Sherpur Mohit Kumar Dey said this year's flood has inundated 338 hectares of seedbed and 46 ha of vegetable fields in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Waliul Hasan said, so far, a total of 150 metric tons of rice and Tk 2.50 lakh have been allocated for the district, and these will be distributed gradually.

Awami League Whip Atiur Rahman Atik, MP, said, the district administration will distribute the relief to the flood-hit people.















