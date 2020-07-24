3 found dead in 3 dists





JOYPURHAT: Police recovered a hotel trader's body from Gulshan Intersection area of the district town on Thursday, two days after his missing.

Deceased Shahidul Islam was the son of Kabaj Uddin Mondal of the area.

Local sources said Shahidul went missing on Tuesday evening.

On Thursday morning, locals saw his floating body in a pond and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered and sent the body to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) Shahriar Khan confirmed the incident, adding that, it would be known whether Shahidul was murdered or not after getting the autopsy report.

LAMA, BADARBAN: Police recovered the body of a farmer in Lama Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Decreased Thui Ching Marma, 60, was a resident of Choulum Jhiri area under Ruposhipara Union in the

upazila.

Local sources said he might have been washed away in a canal due to strong currents and, later, died.

Locals saw the floating body in the canal in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Lama PS OC Md Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.

PABNA: Police recovered the decomposed body of a man from the Ichhamoti River in Choukibaria area of Atgharia Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 40, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals saw the body was floating in the river in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Atgharia PS OC Ashif Md Siddiqul Islam confirmed the incident adding that, the man might have been killed two to three days ago.















