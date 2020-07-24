Youth ‘commits suicide’ after facebook post at Lalmohan

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, July 23: A young man allegedly committed suicide in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday after posting a facebook status expressing frustration over personal life.

Deceased Md Hamid, 23, was the son of Rafiqul Islam of Ward No. 6 in Lalmohan Municipality.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Lalmohan Police Station Masud Rana said on information, police recovered the hanging body of Hamid and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the SI added.







