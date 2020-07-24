Video
Friday, 24 July, 2020
Home Countryside

57 more contract corona in three districts

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

At least 57 more people tested positive for coronavirus in three districts- Pirojpur, Bhola and Thakurgaon, in two days.
PIROJPUR: Some 50 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 48 hours till Thursday, taking the total virus cases to 597 here.
Local health department sources confirmed the information.
Of the newly infected people, 18 are in Mathbaria, 17 in Sadar, seven in Kawkhali, three in Indurkani and Bhandaria each, and two in Nazirpur upazilas.
Among the total infected, 188 people are in Mathbaria, 149 in Sadar, 85 in Bhandaria, 61 in Nesarabad, 53 in Kawkhali, 25 in Indurkani and 36 in Nazirpur upazilas.
BHOLA: Six more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of virus cases to 477 here.
Civil Surgeon (CS) Office sources confirmed the information on Thursday morning.
A total of 4,112 test results, out of 4,329, came from PCR labs of Dhaka and Barishal where 477 people found positive for the virus and result of 217 samples yet to come.
Meanwhile, some 327 people have been recovered from the virus while five died of it and 33 died with the virus symptoms in the district.
THAKURGAON: One more person tested coronavirus positive in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 294 here.
CS Dr Md Mahfuzar Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.
So far, 215 people have recovered from the virus while three died of it and three others died with virus symptoms in the district, the CS added.


