Six killed in road mishaps in 5 dists





NARSINGDI: A minor boy was killed and four others were injured as a truck ploughed through a house in Dakkhin Charpara area under Palash Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Deceased Jhinuk, 7, was the son of Shafi Mia of the area.

The injured are: Shafi Mia, his wife Ruma, their daughter Shahjadi and another son Nuru Mia.

Ghorashal Police Outpost In-charge Jahirul Alam said a goods-laden truck ploughed through Shafi's house about 4:15am, leaving Jhinuk dead on the spot and four others wounded.

Being informed, fire fighters from Palash Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the scene, rescued the injured and sent them to a local hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Palash Police Station (PS) Sheikh Md Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Borogram Bazaar area under Porsha Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Faim Hossain, 40, was the son of late Goni of Belahatti Village in Niamatpur Upazila of the district.

Local sources said a votvoti (local vehicle) hit Faim in the said area about 11am, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rushed him to Porsha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

However, the driver of the votvoti fled the scene.

Porsha PS OC Shafiul Azam Khan confirmed the incident.

MADARIPUR: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident at Rajoir Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Shafin Sheikh, 16, son of Shawkat Sheikh, and his friend Safayet Hossain Rony, 18, son of Khalilur Rahman.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Rajoir PS OC Sheikh Sadi said the accident happened in Durgabandi area about 7pm, leaving the two seriously injured.

They were rushed to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor referred them to Faridpur.

Later, Shafin died on the way while Safayet died about 8:30pm in Faridpur.

JOYPURHAT: A motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured in an accident on the Joypurhat-Badalgachhi Road in Lailipara area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Reza Hasan Joy, 23.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Shahriar Khan said a cement-laden truck dashed a motorcycle in the said area in the evening, leaving its three riders seriously injured.

They were rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital, where Joy died while undergoing treatment.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver and helper managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: An old man was killed as a bus hit him in Dawri Bazaar area under Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Abul Kalam, 65, was the son of late Abul Hashem of Chowkidar Bari in Kalma Union of the upazila.

Local sources said a bus hit Abul Kalam in the said area on the Bhola-Char Fasson Highway in the afternoon, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead.

Lalmohan PS OC Mir Khairul Kabir confirmed the incident.















