

Sacrificial animal farms in Feni fear loss

Their apprehension is looming large as their cost of cattle-rearing has shot up with the increased price of fodder. If they don't get fair prices, they will be unable to pay back their loans taken from different NGOs and other sources, said traders and farm owners.

Proprietor of Porshuram Chowdhury Agro Farm and Porshuram Municipality Mayor Nizamuddin Chowdhury Sazel said the current market picture is totally different from that of the past 19 years. All the cattle haats has remained closed since March last. So, the farm owners could not purchase cattle.

He also said, "I would keep 500 to 600 cattle-heads at my farm prepared every year as sacrificial animals. But this year, I could not keep more than 200."

He further said they are yet to get any instruction from the authority concerned over the condition of this year's sacrificial animal market.

His farm is located near Indian border. About the intrusion of Indian cattle, he said, every night, 600 to 700 cattle are entering through Khezuria and Mirzaganj areas of Porshuram Upazila. If this influx continues, then all the struggle, labour and capital of the farmers will become futile.

A farm owner Mazharul Haque of Dharmapur in Feni Sadar Upazila said they never fell in such situation with sacrificial animals. Their expenditures have gone up due to the soaring price of fodder, caused by flood and corona. They might not recover from their losses.

A trader Niamat Ullah Sohel of the same upazila said, the crisis regarding sacrificing animals has been accompanied by severe financial crisis. But, for societal circumstances, the sacrificing will be performed. Compared to that of the last year, the sacrificing shall be done at comparatively lower cost.

To recover from the imminent losses, farm owners demanded incentives and loans at flexible interest rates to the government.

District Livestock Officer Dr Md Anisur Rahman said there are 4,339 small and big farms in the district. This year's demand for animals is about 67,000 cows and buffalos and about 13,000 goats and lambs. But there are 61,979 cows and buffaloes and 13,811 goats and lambs in the farms. The shortage is 4,210 cattle.

He informed, every year, the traders meet the deficit by bringing animals from other parts of the country.















FENI, July 23: Due to coronavirus pandemic, sacrificial animal farm owners and traders in the district are apprehending loss of their business during this year's Eid-ul-Azha.Their apprehension is looming large as their cost of cattle-rearing has shot up with the increased price of fodder. If they don't get fair prices, they will be unable to pay back their loans taken from different NGOs and other sources, said traders and farm owners.Proprietor of Porshuram Chowdhury Agro Farm and Porshuram Municipality Mayor Nizamuddin Chowdhury Sazel said the current market picture is totally different from that of the past 19 years. All the cattle haats has remained closed since March last. So, the farm owners could not purchase cattle.He also said, "I would keep 500 to 600 cattle-heads at my farm prepared every year as sacrificial animals. But this year, I could not keep more than 200."He further said they are yet to get any instruction from the authority concerned over the condition of this year's sacrificial animal market.His farm is located near Indian border. About the intrusion of Indian cattle, he said, every night, 600 to 700 cattle are entering through Khezuria and Mirzaganj areas of Porshuram Upazila. If this influx continues, then all the struggle, labour and capital of the farmers will become futile.A farm owner Mazharul Haque of Dharmapur in Feni Sadar Upazila said they never fell in such situation with sacrificial animals. Their expenditures have gone up due to the soaring price of fodder, caused by flood and corona. They might not recover from their losses.A trader Niamat Ullah Sohel of the same upazila said, the crisis regarding sacrificing animals has been accompanied by severe financial crisis. But, for societal circumstances, the sacrificing will be performed. Compared to that of the last year, the sacrificing shall be done at comparatively lower cost.To recover from the imminent losses, farm owners demanded incentives and loans at flexible interest rates to the government.District Livestock Officer Dr Md Anisur Rahman said there are 4,339 small and big farms in the district. This year's demand for animals is about 67,000 cows and buffalos and about 13,000 goats and lambs. But there are 61,979 cows and buffaloes and 13,811 goats and lambs in the farms. The shortage is 4,210 cattle.He informed, every year, the traders meet the deficit by bringing animals from other parts of the country.