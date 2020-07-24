NYT gets new CEO

NEW YORK, July 23: The New York Times on Wednesday named Meredith Kopit Levien as its new president and chief executive, succeeding Mark Thompson, who held the job for eight years and led the daily's digital transformation.

Kopit Levien, 49, has been chief operating officer since June 2017, a role in which she led digital product efforts, according to the company.

She joined the Times in 2013 as head of advertising and also worked as executive vice president and chief revenue officer, responsible for both the subscription and advertising businesses.

"It's the honour of a lifetime to lead The New York Times," said Kopit Levien, who previously worked at Forbes and The Atlantic. -AFP