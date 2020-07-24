Malaysia govt criticised





Critics slammed it as the latest move by authorities to silence dissent and independent media -- while others jokingly posted clips of cats, asking if they needed official permission.

The announcement was triggered by a row with Al Jazeera over a documentary made in Malaysia, which has infuriated officials and for which they claim the Qatar-based broadcaster did not get the necessary licence.

Al Jazeera insists it did not need one for the programme.

But addressing parliament Thursday, Communications Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said anyone making any video, including for social media, needed official permission under current laws. -AFP















