Friday, 24 July, 2020, 3:07 PM
Eight Afghan civilians killed

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

HERAT, July 23: Eight civilians were killed when an Afghan air strike hit a group of people who had gathered to celebrate a Taliban commander's recent release from prison, officials said on Thursday.
The strike in the western province of Herat on Wednesday drew condemnation from a top US diplomat and underscores the worsening violence in Afghanistan's war even as the Taliban and Kabul are supposed to be preparing for peace talks.
According to Ali Ahmad Faqir Yar, the district governor in the area the strike took place, a group of people had gathered to welcome the Taliban commander.
"An air strike was carried out during the ceremony and civilians who participated were among those killed," he told AFP, putting the toll at eight civilian dead and 16 wounded.    -AFP


