World leaders to send videos instead of travelling to UN





The annual high-level meeting had been shaping up to be a week-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of the world body, but U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres suggested in May that leaders send video statements due to likely travel issues. The 193-member General Assembly agreed on Wednesday to the special measures.

"Each Member State, observer State and the European Union can submit a pre-recorded statement of its Head of State, Vice-President, Crown Prince or Princess, Head of Government, Minister or Vice-Minister, which will be played in the General Assembly Hall ... after introduction by their representative who is physically present," according to the decision. -REUTERS















UNITED NATIONS, July 23: World leaders will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in September due to the coronavirus pandemic, the General Assembly decided on Wednesday, a move that paves the way for people wary of travelling to the United States - like North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un - to participate.The annual high-level meeting had been shaping up to be a week-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of the world body, but U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres suggested in May that leaders send video statements due to likely travel issues. The 193-member General Assembly agreed on Wednesday to the special measures."Each Member State, observer State and the European Union can submit a pre-recorded statement of its Head of State, Vice-President, Crown Prince or Princess, Head of Government, Minister or Vice-Minister, which will be played in the General Assembly Hall ... after introduction by their representative who is physically present," according to the decision. -REUTERS