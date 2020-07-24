Trump announces ‘surge’ of federal agents to cities hit by gun violence





The move came a day after 15 people in Chicago, the country's third largest city, were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a funeral for a man recently gunned down in what police called gang violence.

But officials made clear that the government was not sending paramilitary forces in to address protests, as it has in a deeply controversial move in Portland, Oregon.

"I'm announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into communities plagued by violent crime," Trump said at the White House, with Attorney General William Barr and the FBI and Department of Homeland Security chiefs in the audience.

"We want to make law enforcement stronger, not weaker," he said, adding that, for the cities, "Help is on the way."

On Monday though 15 mayors pushed back strongly in a letter to Barr and Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf, saying they would not accept federal agents in their cities to deal with legal protests.

"Unilaterally deploying these paramilitary-type forces into our cities is wholly inconsistent with our system of democracy and our most basic values," they wrote.

"It is concerning that federal law enforcement is being deployed for political purposes," they said.

But Barr and Wolf stressed Wednesday that the new deployments would partner with local law enforcement to focus on gun violence, which the mayors of Chicago and some other cities say they would welcome.

Wolf said there was a clear distinction with Portland. In Chicago, he stressed, the mission "is to protect the public from violent crime on the streets." -AFP















