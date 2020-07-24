It's painful to see a lot of series being postponed: Taskin



Taskin Ahmed during the individual training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Bangladesh was scheduled to play at least eight Test matches at home and away and a number of ODI and T20 matches in this year, including Asia Cup and World T20 but all of those were postponed due to the global pandemic and left players stranded.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed said it was a painful experience to see a lot of series of Bangladesh being postponed as he sets his target to make a comeback in the national team in all three formats of the cricket.

"After the lockdown was imposed, I saw the series of Bangladesh being postponed one after another. It was really painful to see," he said on Thursday as he began his individual training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

"Sri Lanka series was postponed, then New Zealand series and now the T20 World Cup is also postponed. But it's how the life goes on. We have no control over the nature. We have to cope with it" he added.

The fast bowler joined the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Shafiul Islam, Imrul Kayes and Mehedi Hasan Rana who had already started individual training at this venue in accordance with the standard health protocol.

Like his fellow pacemen Shafiul and Mehedi Hasan Rana, Taskin's activities was also limited to just running and gym as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to give the permission of bowling.

The batsmen like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun however are doing their batting practice at bowling machine in indoor.

In a bid keep him fit, Taskin has been doing fitness training at home since the outbreak of coronavirus. He also used his garage to practice bowling but that was not adequate since there is gulf of difference between outdoor and indoor training.

Taskin however said it is also painful to live the life without cricket and he is now dying to resume cricket.

"As a cricketer, it's extremely painful to live life without cricket. I am feeling restless. I have been confining into the room for a long time and everything now seems to be boring. Yes I am training at home but how long you can go on with this indoor training," he said.

"Many people had already joined their office. But country's cricket is not restarted. Hopefully everything will be okay very soon and we'll play cricket again," he remarked. -BSS















