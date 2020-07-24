Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 July, 2020, 3:05 PM
latest COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs      
Home Sports

Archer back in England squad for West Indies decider

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Jofra Archer. photo: FACEBOOK

Jofra Archer. photo: FACEBOOK

MANCHESTER, JULY 23: Jofra Archer was recalled Thursday to England's squad for their series decider against the West Indies despite saying he might not play following racist abuse he received after being left out of the second Test for a breach of coronavirus regulations.
"I need to be 100 percent mentally right so that I can throw myself into my cricket this week," fast bowler Archer wrote in his Daily Mail column published Wednesday.
"If I play and don't bowl 90 miles an hour it's going to be news," he added.
Barbados-born quick Archer, however, was back in England's 14-man squad for Friday's Test at Old Trafford, with the three-match series all square at 1-1.
Following the publication of his Mail column, it is understood Archer, 25, told the England management he was fit to play.
He underwent five days of self-isolation in his Old Trafford hotel room after breaking the bio-secure regulations governing the series following an unauthorised trip home, but later emerged to bowl in the nets.
"He is fit, firing and ready to go," said England national selector Ed Smith on Thursday after unveiling the squad.
In eight Tests since his debut last year, Archer has taken 33 wickets at an average of 28.12, with his tally already including three five-wicket hauls.
"The overwhelming feeling with Jofra is that he's available for selection, he's a spectacular talent and a brilliant cricketer with an exceptional record in England," Smith also told a conference call.
"It's good news for England cricket that he's back in the squad again."
Former Test batsman Smith added: "The England management has been closely in touch with Jofra all the way through.
"We care deeply about every player in the England set-up. That connection and communication has been present all the way through with Jofra."
England have included all six of their frontline pacemen in the squad for a match that will decide the destiny of the Wisden Trophy, currently held by the West Indies.
Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran -- who helped bowl England to a 113-run win in the second Test, also at Old Trafford, have been retained.
Meanwhile Archer returns alongside James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, and Mark Wood, who were both rested following the West Indies' four-wicket win in the first Test at Southampton.
England captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood now face a tricky decision over the composition of their attack but Smith said: "We've got more players we want to pick than there are places in the team."
"The aim for all of us involved in English cricket is to create the most amount of good headaches that we can," he added.
A West Indies success in the campaign which marks international cricket's return from the coronavirus lockdown would be their first Test series win in England for 32 years.

England third Test squad:
Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wkt), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
English football finances 'unsustainable': Lawmakers
Solskjaer urges ManU to seize 'fantastic opportunity' in Champions League push
Inter stalemate leaves Juve free to make it nine in a row
Klopp delighted by trophy lift after Liverpool hit Chelsea for five
Olympic cancellation spectre haunts Tokyo, one year before postponed Games
Bangladesh considering HP training camp in Sri Lanka
Clive Llyod and Engineer- 'home ground' absentees at Old Trafford Tests
Strauss confident 'Red for Ruth' Test can work without spectators


Latest News
Noted Indian danseuse Amala Shankar dies at age 101
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
No possibility to going back to ‘old normal’: WHO chief
Woman found hanging in Patuakhali hotel room
Trawler with 45 sacrificial animals sinks in Jamuna
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers
Body recovered from tee garden
India minor sexually assaulted at Covid-19 centre
'Drug trader' killed in exchange of fire between 2 gangs
China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate
Most Read News
Lest we forget the lessons of Covid 19…
Dr Khurshid Alam made new Health DG
Red Crescent Chattogram providing free medical services to non-Covid patients
Virus toll hits to 2,801 in country with 50 more deaths
Why always a woman?
Beximco Pharma exporting Remdesivir IV injection
Contractual appointment of Health DG cancelled
Saudi king undergoes gall bladder surgery
Outbound passengers to pay fees for using airports
COVID-19 may be here forever: UK scientists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft