

Tamim Iqbal flies to London on Saturday for treatment

During the lockdown period, the left handed opener suffered severe abdominal pain for several times including thrice in the last one month.

He went to local specialist doctors and made several check-up in the last few days who

suggested him to get admitted to a hospital.

Tamim was also considering to travel Singapore or Thailand for better treatment but travel to those countries is now very difficult for the global coronavirus situation.

Finally, he decided to go London after an appointment with a doctor in London through video call on Tuesday. -UNB















Bangladesh ODI captain cum most reliable opening batsman Tamim Iqbal is set to fly for London on Saturday (July 25) for the treatment of his severe stomach pain.During the lockdown period, the left handed opener suffered severe abdominal pain for several times including thrice in the last one month.He went to local specialist doctors and made several check-up in the last few days whosuggested him to get admitted to a hospital.Tamim was also considering to travel Singapore or Thailand for better treatment but travel to those countries is now very difficult for the global coronavirus situation.Finally, he decided to go London after an appointment with a doctor in London through video call on Tuesday. -UNB