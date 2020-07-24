Video
Friday, 24 July, 2020
Bangladesh may tour Sri Lanka for three-match Test series in October

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020

Bangladesh may tour Sri Lanka for their first three-match red-ball series in six years which is also a part of the ongoing ICC Test Championship.
The series was originally scheduled to take place in July-August but due to the coronavirus pandemic, both the board had decided to postponed the series.
But the announcement of deferring the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 to 2021, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka agreed to find a new window to host the series. However, this is not finalized yet.
"The ICC's announcement of the three major tournaments has provided what window we can work with, as nowt we know that the tournament dates are fixed, we can work around with our schedule," Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the chief executive officer of BCB, told ESPNcricinfo in a recent interaction.
Along with the national team, BCB is planning to send High-performance (HP) team to Sri Lanka. The unit was scheduled to start their training in March. But the coronavirus situation put a long gap on their way.
"We were supposed to start training in March. But the pandemic forced us to stay away from cricket for a long time. We now have to figure out how we can start training in Dhaka," Naimur Rahman, the chairman of HP, told the media on Wednesday.
"After sorting out how we start training in Bangladesh, we will discuss the Sri Lanka tour. We may have to stay longer in Sri Lanka to ensure a long training camp," Naimur added.
Along with Sri Lanka tour, Bangladesh's series against Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia and Ireland have also been postponed due to the coronavirus, BCB CEO told media that they are working to sort out different windows for this series in coming months.     -UNB


