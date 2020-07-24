Video
Friday, 24 July, 2020
Tesla’s profit sets up S&P 500 entry, while Musk pushes for growth

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020

July 23: Tesla Inc on Wednesday posted a second-quarter profit as cost cuts and strong deliveries helped offset coronavirus-related factory shutdowns, sending its stock up 4.4per cent in after-hours trading and clearing a hurdle that could lead to the electric carmaker's inclusion in the S&P 500 index .SPX.
Tesla said it earned net income of $104 million from April to June, or $0.50 per share, marking the first time the company has posted a profit for four straight quarters, a condition for it to be considered for the stock index of the largest US companies.
The performance is a major accomplishment for Chief Executive Elon Musk, whose mission of leading the global auto industry into an electric future has frequently been questioned by investors who doubted Tesla's viability.
Its shares have gained more than 500per cent over the past year. Many analysts believe the rally has been fueled in part by expectations of Tesla's imminent inclusion in the stock index, which would unleash a flood of demand for shares.
Musk on a conference call on Wednesday said Tesla would prioritize growth over profit going forward and focus on making its vehicles more affordable.
"The thing that bugs me most right now is that our cars are not affordable enough, we need to fix that," Musk said on the call. "I think we just want to be like slightly profitable and maximize growth and make the cars as affordable as      
possible."
The price of a Model 3 sedan, its most popular vehicle, starts at $37,990 in the United States.
Musk also announced that Travis County, Texas, which includes Austin, would be the site of Tesla's new factory. The area had been competing with Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the new plant, which promises to create at least 5,000 jobs.
Musk said the factory would produce Model 3 and Model Y vehicles for the Eastern United States, as well as a new semi-truck called the Tesla Semi and the carmaker's futuristic Cybertruck.




Tesla on Wednesday affirmed its goal to deliver at least half a million vehicles by the end of 2020 despite production interruptions, including the shutting of its California factory for nearly six weeks of the quarter on orders of local authorities. The company delivered more than 90,000 vehicles in the second quarter, surpassing analyst expectations.
"While achieving this goal has become more difficult, delivering half a million vehicles in 2020 remains our target," the company said.
Musk said on Wednesday's call that the real limitation to Tesla's growth is battery cell production at an affordable price, and said the company would expand its business with Panasonic Corp (6752.T) and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) (300750.SZ).
Tesla will introduce new low-cost, long-life batteries in its Model 3 sedan in China later this year or early next, Reuters reported previously.    -Reuters



Tesla's profit sets up S&P 500 entry, while Musk pushes for growth
