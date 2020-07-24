European airlines seek freedom from airport slots





In March, the EU formally shelved until October 24 the requirement that airlines use 80 per cent of their slots -- take-off and landing authorisations -- or lose them the following year as coronavirus lockdowns meant that many flights were being cancelled.

Although airlines resumed some flights as EU nations relaxed most internal travel rules, the A4E airline association said there still aren't enough people who want to fly.

"The number of slots we have is too many based on the demand," said Ben Smith, chairman of A4E and the head of Air France-KLM.

The summer vacation season is when European airlines operate the most flights, while operations are scaled back during the rest of the year.

Slots at busy airports at Europe's major cities are very valuable for airlines.

Airports have been unhappy that some airlines are cancelling flights at the last minute, not allowing airports to allocate slots to other carriers.

At least one European airline is believed to want the suspension to end in the hope of getting more slots. -AFP



























PARIS, July 22: The main association of European airlines called Wednesday on the EU to extend the suspension of its "use-it-or-lose-it" rules governing slots at airports through the slow winter season, saying the return of demand is uncertain.In March, the EU formally shelved until October 24 the requirement that airlines use 80 per cent of their slots -- take-off and landing authorisations -- or lose them the following year as coronavirus lockdowns meant that many flights were being cancelled.Although airlines resumed some flights as EU nations relaxed most internal travel rules, the A4E airline association said there still aren't enough people who want to fly."The number of slots we have is too many based on the demand," said Ben Smith, chairman of A4E and the head of Air France-KLM.The summer vacation season is when European airlines operate the most flights, while operations are scaled back during the rest of the year.Slots at busy airports at Europe's major cities are very valuable for airlines.Airports have been unhappy that some airlines are cancelling flights at the last minute, not allowing airports to allocate slots to other carriers.At least one European airline is believed to want the suspension to end in the hope of getting more slots. -AFP