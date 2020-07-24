Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 July, 2020, 3:05 PM
latest COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs      
Home Business

European airlines seek freedom from airport slots

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

PARIS, July 22: The main association of European airlines called Wednesday on the EU to extend the suspension of its "use-it-or-lose-it" rules governing slots at airports through the slow winter season, saying the return of demand is uncertain.
In March, the EU formally shelved until October 24 the requirement that airlines use 80 per cent of their slots -- take-off and landing authorisations -- or lose them the following year as coronavirus lockdowns meant that many flights were being cancelled.
Although airlines resumed some flights as EU nations relaxed most internal travel rules, the A4E airline association said there still aren't enough people who want to fly.
"The number of slots we have is too many based on the demand," said Ben Smith, chairman of A4E and the head of Air France-KLM.
The summer vacation season is when European airlines operate the most flights, while operations are scaled back during the rest of the year.
Slots at busy airports at Europe's major cities are very valuable for airlines.
Airports have been unhappy that some airlines are cancelling flights at the last minute, not allowing airports to allocate slots to other carriers.
At least one European airline is believed to want the suspension to end in the hope of getting more slots.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Tesla’s profit sets up S&P 500 entry, while Musk pushes for growth
European airlines seek freedom from airport slots
Air India slashes crew salary by 40pc
Qatar Airways seeks $5 billion compensation over airspace closure
Pioneer Insurance recommends 20 per cent cash dividend
Microsoft sees growth amid pandemic computing demands
Dinajpur youth gets Tk 10 lakh buying Walton fridge


Latest News
Noted Indian danseuse Amala Shankar dies at age 101
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
No possibility to going back to ‘old normal’: WHO chief
Woman found hanging in Patuakhali hotel room
Trawler with 45 sacrificial animals sinks in Jamuna
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers
Body recovered from tee garden
India minor sexually assaulted at Covid-19 centre
'Drug trader' killed in exchange of fire between 2 gangs
China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate
Most Read News
Lest we forget the lessons of Covid 19…
Dr Khurshid Alam made new Health DG
Red Crescent Chattogram providing free medical services to non-Covid patients
Virus toll hits to 2,801 in country with 50 more deaths
Why always a woman?
Beximco Pharma exporting Remdesivir IV injection
Contractual appointment of Health DG cancelled
Saudi king undergoes gall bladder surgery
Outbound passengers to pay fees for using airports
COVID-19 may be here forever: UK scientists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft