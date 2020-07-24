Air India slashes crew salary by 40pc





"As per the directions of the aviation ministry and approval of the board of directors of AI, it has been decided to rationalise the allowances of employees," says an office order issued by AI GM (industrial relations) Meenakshi Kashyap.

Employees with gross monthly salary of Rs 25,000 have been spared any cut. For pilots, the order says 11 allowances - that comprise majority of the total pay - like flying allowance, special pay, wide body allowance, check allowance and instructor/examiner allowance have been cut by 40per cent.

"Flying allowance to be paid on actual hours flown by an individual pilot in a month. However, as a special case, all pilots available for flying will be paid fixed 20 hours of flying allowance or actuals, whichever is higher in a month, during Q1 & 2 of financial year 2020-21 on revised flying allowance rate," the order says.

For cabin crew, the order says check, standby, flying, wide body, domestic layover and quick return allowances will be Air India slashes crew salary by 40per cent; pilots say effective cut is 85per cent deducted by 20per cent and the same will be paid on actual flying hours.

The executive (senior most) pilots of AI have written to airline chairman Rajiv Bansal opposing the steep cut. "Retrospective action of denying an employee of up to 85per cent of his/her rightfully earned wages for work already done, which in any case are long overdue. The hourly rate is reduced by 50per cent and the assured hours are reduced from 70 to 20 hours, ie, 70per cent. The two combined, amount to an 85per cent reduction in our current wages. This is for missions flown, which were critical for the nation. On what basis can such gross injustice be explained?" their letter says. -TNN

























