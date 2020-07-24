Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 July, 2020, 3:04 PM
latest COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Microsoft sees growth amid pandemic computing demands

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23: Microsoft on Wednesday reported rising revenues in the past quarter amid strong demand for cloud computing services from pandemic-hit businesses and consumers and big gains in its Xbox gaming operations.
Profits in the quarter ending June 30 fell 15 per cent to $11.2 billion, the result of increased tax charges compared with a year ago.
Revenue meanwhile rose 13 per cent to $38 billion, led by strong gains in its cloud computing and its Xbox gaming services.
Chief executive Satya Nadella said Microsoft was equipped to deal with the coronavirus pandemic with its "integrated, modern technology stack."
"We are seeing businesses accelerate the digitization of every part of their operations from manufacturing to sales to customer service," Nadella told a conference call.
Microsoft shares dipped some 2.5 per cent in after-hours trade on the results, which were largely ahead of forecasts.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Tesla’s profit sets up S&P 500 entry, while Musk pushes for growth
European airlines seek freedom from airport slots
Air India slashes crew salary by 40pc
Qatar Airways seeks $5 billion compensation over airspace closure
Pioneer Insurance recommends 20 per cent cash dividend
Microsoft sees growth amid pandemic computing demands
Dinajpur youth gets Tk 10 lakh buying Walton fridge


Latest News
Noted Indian dancer-choreographer Amala Shankar dies at age 101
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
No possibility to going back to ‘old normal’: WHO chief
Woman found hanging in Patuakhali hotel room
Trawler with 45 sacrificial animals sinks in Jamuna
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers
Body recovered from tee garden
India minor sexually assaulted at Covid-19 centre
'Drug trader' killed in exchange of fire between 2 gangs
China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate
Most Read News
Lest we forget the lessons of Covid 19…
Dr Khurshid Alam made new Health DG
Red Crescent Chattogram providing free medical services to non-Covid patients
Virus toll hits to 2,801 in country with 50 more deaths
Why always a woman?
Beximco Pharma exporting Remdesivir IV injection
Contractual appointment of Health DG cancelled
Saudi king undergoes gall bladder surgery
Outbound passengers to pay fees for using airports
COVID-19 may be here forever: UK scientists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft