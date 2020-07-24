Microsoft sees growth amid pandemic computing demands



Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Profits in the quarter ending June 30 fell 15 per cent to $11.2 billion, the result of increased tax charges compared with a year ago.

Revenue meanwhile rose 13 per cent to $38 billion, led by strong gains in its cloud computing and its Xbox gaming services.

Chief executive Satya Nadella said Microsoft was equipped to deal with the coronavirus pandemic with its "integrated, modern technology stack."

"We are seeing businesses accelerate the digitization of every part of their operations from manufacturing to sales to customer service," Nadella told a conference call.

Microsoft shares dipped some 2.5 per cent in after-hours trade on the results, which were largely ahead of forecasts. -AFP

























SAN FRANCISCO, July 23: Microsoft on Wednesday reported rising revenues in the past quarter amid strong demand for cloud computing services from pandemic-hit businesses and consumers and big gains in its Xbox gaming operations.Profits in the quarter ending June 30 fell 15 per cent to $11.2 billion, the result of increased tax charges compared with a year ago.Revenue meanwhile rose 13 per cent to $38 billion, led by strong gains in its cloud computing and its Xbox gaming services.Chief executive Satya Nadella said Microsoft was equipped to deal with the coronavirus pandemic with its "integrated, modern technology stack.""We are seeing businesses accelerate the digitization of every part of their operations from manufacturing to sales to customer service," Nadella told a conference call.Microsoft shares dipped some 2.5 per cent in after-hours trade on the results, which were largely ahead of forecasts. -AFP