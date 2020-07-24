Video
Dinajpur youth gets Tk 10 lakh buying Walton fridge

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

Ranjit Chandra Roy, an office assistant of the Khansama Upazila Project Implementation Office in Dinajpur, has become millionaire after he purchased a Walton refrigerator.
Walton is providing the facilities to its customers under the ongoing 'Digital Campaign Season-7.' He now intends to make a house for his parents in Thakurgaon's Pirganj.
Recently,  a cheque of Tk 10 lakh was officially handed over to Ranjit at Walton's showroom at Khansama Bazar area of the city. Alokdhari Union Chairman A.S.M Ataur Rahman Bacchu, Union Parishad member Anisur Rahman Helal, Walton's Deputy Operative Director Sharfuddin Ahmed, Ranpur zone area manager Shahed Iqbal and shworoom's proprietor Alamgir Zaman were present on the occasion.
Walton is conducting the 'Digital Campaign' across the country to accelerate the initiative of building customer database for delivering online based swift and best after sales service.
Under Season-7, a customers is likely to get Tk.1 million (10 lakh) through purchasing any model of fridge, washing machine or microwave oven from Walton plaza, distributor outlet and E-Plaza across the country.
Besides, customers will get sure cash vouchers worth of maximum Tk 1 lakh. Customers will enjoy the benefits until Eid-ul-Azha.
Earlier, Wazed Ali, a tailor from Gazipur, Solaiman Haque, a towel vendor from Naogaon and Chaithwai Aoung Marma, a poultry trader Rangamati, have also become millionaires after purchasing Walton refrigerators before Roy.
Ranjit Chandra Roy, hailed from Kastor village of Pirganj, on June 6, purchased a refrigerator with only Tk.18,000 as installment from the showroom in a bid to help his pregnant wife's household chores.
He received a SMS in his mobile phone from Walton with the notification of getting Tk.10 lakh cash on registration of the fridge. Roy, with his wife is now living at Gobindapur village of Khansama.


