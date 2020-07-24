IBBL Dhaka Central Zone holds virtual business conference





IBBL Managing Director and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam addressed the conference as chief guest.

Additional Managing Directors Mohammed Monirul Moula and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Deputy Managing Director Md. Siddiqur Rahman and Senior Executive Vice President Muhammad Sayeed Ullah addressed the conference as special guests. Presided over by Md. Altaf Hossain, Head of Dhaka Central Zone the conference was attended by Head of Branches under the zone.

Md. Mahbub ul Alam said that, the economy of the country as well as the entire world is now under threat due to the COVID-19 situation. To cope with this challenge and to reinstate the wheel of the economy, the banking sector needs to play pivotal role.

According to the guidelines of Bangladesh Bank, the investment incentive in the sector announced by the government should be easily disbursed to the eligible clients, he said

The regular investment clients need to be supervised with proper care so that their business run smoothly, he added.

He said, adhering to the health rules and guidelines of Bangladesh Bank, Islami Bank has been sincerely serving its clients through all branches, agent banking outlets and alternative banking technology since the beginning of the crisis.

He also mentioned that one-third of the country's remittances have come through Islami Bank at this crisis moment due to the immense trust and confidence of the clients, well-wishers and expatriate Bangladeshis.

This remittance is playing an important role to run the country's foreign trade business. He emphasized on providing services using alternative banking channels such as iBanking, Cellfin, mCash, ATM and CRM to the clients.















