Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 July, 2020, 3:04 PM
latest COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Huawei builds dedicated oil and gas exploration cloud

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

Huawei, a global technology giant has built a dedicated oil and gas exploration cloud. The cloud data center improves computing power by eight times.
It has similarly improved pre-stack seismic data processing capability by five times, from 400 square kilometers to 2000 square kilometers, matching work area requirements.
Elsewhere, AI and big data capabilities have been used to re-analyze 10 PB of the customer's historical exploration data, to mine new value from it, and to support extraction decision-making, bringing substantial additional value to the oilfield.
This was disclosed at Huawei Oil & Gas Virtual Summit 2020 hosted online, recently with the participation of global customers, industry partners, industry pioneers, and thought leaders under the theme of 'Data to Barrel,' according to a press release.
Digitalization representatives from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Schlumberger SIS, and the former Chief Information Officer (CIO) of French giant TOTAL had attended.
They summit and shared their experiences of helping oil and gas companies to increase profits while cutting costs, creating added value through digital transformation.  Essential suggestions on how the industry can overcome challenges during the current crisis, adapting to the new normal of the pandemic, and post-pandemic periods were also fully explored.
In the first half of 2020, due to the global economic downturn amid the spread of COVID-19, international oil prices fell to a low of $30 per barrel.
In May, a historically unprecedented event took place in the oil industry when West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures prices turned negative.
Huawei has been working hard to help oil and gas customers to cope with these current challenges.
David Sun, Vice President of Huawei's Enterprise Business Group and Director of the Global Energy Business Department, said on this issue: "Over the past decade, Huawei has partnered with customers in the oil and gas industry, and together they have witnessed the fluctuation of oil prices from the peak of $120 per barrel to the lowest value of $30 per barrel."
Along the way, Huawei's role has changed - and upgraded - with the support and help of oil and gas companies. Evolving from a vendor that simply provided switches, routers, and network devices, to becoming a full partner dedicated to providing digital transformation solutions, Huawei works with partners and customers alike to jointly promote the application of 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and big data in the oil and gas industry.
It continues to explore new technologies and applications, where solutions to the current challenges lie."
Huawei is empowering a wide range of industries through 5G networking. In the oil and gas industry, 5G technologies are changing the operation modes of seismic data collection.
Huawei has put 5G network features to work - including high bandwidth, extensive connectivity, and low latency - to help achieve high-speed backhaul of seismic data, reducing the manual cabling workload and significantly improving the efficiency of seismic data collection.
Elsewhere, Huawei 5G networks are already being used in oilfields and stations to support robot inspection, drone inspection, and Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) applications.
Additionally, the Huawei Horizon Digital Platform helps oil and gas customers break down legacy siloed service systems and quickly release service applications as micro-services, to meet the complex and changing needs of the industry.
For example, Huawei has deployed an enterprise cloud for SONATRACH, the national state-owned oil company of Algeria. The cloud-based solution manages and coordinates multiple data centers, eliminates resource silos, and dramatically improves overall operational efficiency.
Such innovative ICT technologies - AI, cloud, edge computing, and 5G - will reshape the oil and gas industry.
As David Sun concluded at the Huawei Oil & Gas Virtual Summit 2020, "According to IDC's latest survey, Chinese industrial users see Huawei as the digital transformation leader, ranking number one. In the future, we hope to share Huawei's digital transformation capabilities and experiences in China's oil and gas industry with global customers to help achieve even greater business success."
Working with partners, Huawei planned and built a computing AI platform for an industry customer, to implement AI training and big data analytics.
This has, in turn, led to an increase in both oil and gas reserves and production. Indeed, solutions have been implemented in various scenarios, including artificial-lift fault diagnosis, well-logging, and reservoir identification, and seismic first arrival wave identification, extracting significant value from underutilized - formerly 'useless'




-data.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Tesla’s profit sets up S&P 500 entry, while Musk pushes for growth
European airlines seek freedom from airport slots
Air India slashes crew salary by 40pc
Qatar Airways seeks $5 billion compensation over airspace closure
Pioneer Insurance recommends 20 per cent cash dividend
Microsoft sees growth amid pandemic computing demands
Dinajpur youth gets Tk 10 lakh buying Walton fridge


Latest News
Noted Indian dancer-choreographer Amala Shankar dies at age 101
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
No possibility to going back to ‘old normal’: WHO chief
Woman found hanging in Patuakhali hotel room
Trawler with 45 sacrificial animals sinks in Jamuna
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers
Body recovered from tee garden
India minor sexually assaulted at Covid-19 centre
'Drug trader' killed in exchange of fire between 2 gangs
China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate
Most Read News
Lest we forget the lessons of Covid 19…
Dr Khurshid Alam made new Health DG
Red Crescent Chattogram providing free medical services to non-Covid patients
Virus toll hits to 2,801 in country with 50 more deaths
Why always a woman?
Beximco Pharma exporting Remdesivir IV injection
Contractual appointment of Health DG cancelled
Saudi king undergoes gall bladder surgery
Outbound passengers to pay fees for using airports
COVID-19 may be here forever: UK scientists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft