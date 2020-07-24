Walton provides laptops to students





Initially, Walton has started the distribution of its laptops with such special facility among the students of Dhaka Residential Model College (DRMC). Step by step, the local electronics giant will provide laptops with easy monthly installment facility to the students of other educational institutions, says a press release.

These were disclosed at a programme titled "Distribution of Digital Education Assistant Devices" at DRMC on Wednesday (July 22, 2020).

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology's Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak attended the event as the chief guest while Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Division's Secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain was special guest. The programme was presided over by DRMC Principal Brigadier General Kazi Shameem Farhad.

To provide laptop with special facility, Walton signed a deal with DRMC at the function. On behalf of Walton, Computer Department's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md. Liakat Ali inked the deal.









In the function, digital education assistant devices were handed over to 16 students of DRMC.





