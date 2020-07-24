Video
Friday, 24 July, 2020
Home Business

S Korea enters recession as exports plunge

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

SEOUL, July 23: South Korea plunged into recession in the second quarter in its worst economic decline in more than two decades as the coronavirus pandemic battered exports and social distancing curbs paralysed factories.
Asia's fourth-largest economy shrank by a seasonally adjusted 3.3per cent in the June quarter from three months earlier, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday. That is the sharpest contraction since the first quarter of 1998 and steeper than a 2.3per cent fall seen in a Reuters poll.
South Korea joins Japan, Thailand and Singapore in technical recession, defined as two straight quarters of decline, as the pandemic slams Asia's trade-reliant economies.
However, analysts and policymakers are looking at the prospect of a recovery that would be faster than those of its regional peers.
"It's possible for us to see China-style rebound in the third quarter as the pandemic slows and activity in overseas production, schools and hospitals resume," South Korean finance minister finance minister Hong Nam-ki said after the data was released, referring to China's return to growth in the second-quarter after a deep slump earlier in the year.    -Reuters


