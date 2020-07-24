

MIB, DU-MAA virtually celebrate BD Marketing Day today

Dhaka University Marketing Alumni Association (DU-MAA) and Marketers' Institute Bangladesh (MIB), largest platform of academic and professional in marking domain, jointly organised third edition of the day under theme of 'Courage to Combat'.

Thousands of people are expected to connect over the two-day sessions on relevant matters by top professionals and industry leaders in Bangladesh, said a MIB news release on Thursday.

During the celebration on internet platform, there will be presented keynote, and research papers in different sessions focusing on latest trends of marketing, marketing in digital age, art of consumer engagement, approach of retail and marketing for sustainability would be held to bring opportunities of knowledge sharing on marketing profession.

Jagannath University (JnU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr.Mijanur Rahman said the corona virus pandemic has transformed the domain of marketing as the businesses are moving towards fourth industrial revolution.

"We are happy to organise the day for third consecutive term together with marketing department of educational institutes and corporate offices. Hope, the celebration will strengthens bondage among learners and practitioners in field of marketing," added Prof Dr. Mijanur.

Organising committee Member Secretary Dr Shariful Islam Dulu said that over 4.5 million peoples aligned in marketing profession have shown courageous roles to keep pace in supply chain amid pandemic.

"We want to honour those frontline contributors in marketing profession connecting all stakeholders in marketing arena across the country over internet and sharking knowledge on professional soft skills though Marketer Institute Bangladesh," Dr. Shariful explained vision of the professional institute

Mentionable that Marketers' Institute Bangladesh is a newly formed national platform for marketing professionals, academicians and students.















