GPH Ispat gives 1,000 oxygen cylinders to Ctg hospitals



Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ilyas Hossain receiving oxygen cylinders from GPH Ispat for Chattogram government hospitals at an event at Chittagong Circuit House on Monday.

The cylinders were handed over to Chattogram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ilyas Hossain at a meeting at Chittagong Circuit House Monday afternoon.

Of the cylinders, the DC has handed over 500 cylinders to the representatives of Chittagong General Hospital, Chittagong Maternal and Child Hospital, Chittagong Field Hospital and health complexes.

Like other hospitals of the country, hospitals in Chattogram has also been facing acute shortage of oxygen cylinder crucial for patients in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospitals.

GPH Ispat authorities will refill these cylinders free of cost when the gas runs out, according to a press release.

While distributing the cylinders, Mohammad Ilyas Hossain said, "This initiative of GPH Ispat is certainly commendable. One thousand cylinders is not a few. More importantly, the cylinders will be refilled after use."

He praised the role of GPH Ispat in the distribution of relief to the Corona victims during this epidemic crisis.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi the donation made by GPH Ispat would encourage other Business and Industrial Groups to come forward to save the lives of the virus infected patients.

GPH Ispat Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul, said, " Our modern plant has the largest air separation unit in the country. Once it runs into full swing in the next 15 days, we will be able to provide more oxygen."

In the welcome speech GHP Ispat Executive Director (F&BD) Kamrul Islam and Chattogram Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Kamal Hossain was also spoke on the occasion.

























