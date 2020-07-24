Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 July, 2020, 3:03 PM
latest Coronavirus: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Stocks edge up on bargain hunting amid thin trade

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose marginally as investors went on bargain hunting for shares that eroded values in the recent bearish transactions.
The participation of traders remained poor as the Covid-19 continued to kill and infect people across the country and the world.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 4.14 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 4,080, after losing 9.0 points in the previous day. Two other indices also edged up as the DS30 index gained 2.68 points to finish at 1,374 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 1.03 points to close at 946.
Turnover was Tk 2.62 billion on the country's prime bourse, which was 6.0 per cent higher than the previous day's turnover of Tk 2.47 billion in the previous session.
Most of the shares remained stuck at the trading. Of the issues traded, 185 remained unchanged while 91 issues advanced and 67 declined on the DSE floor.
A total number of 67,795 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 84.55 million shares and mutual fund units.
Grameenphone topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 174 million changing hands, closely followed by Nahee Aluminum, Square Pharma, Pioneer Insurance and Saiham Textile. Esquire Knit Composite was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 8.55 per cent while GQ Ball Pen was the worst loser, losing 5.73 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 14 points to close at 11,622 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 8.0 points to finish at 7,044.
Of the issues traded, 54 gained, 48 declined and 99 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 2.31 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 54 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Tesla’s profit sets up S&P 500 entry, while Musk pushes for growth
European airlines seek freedom from airport slots
Air India slashes crew salary by 40pc
Qatar Airways seeks $5 billion compensation over airspace closure
Pioneer Insurance recommends 20 per cent cash dividend
Microsoft sees growth amid pandemic computing demands
Dinajpur youth gets Tk 10 lakh buying Walton fridge


Latest News
Noted Indian dancer-choreographer Amala Shankar dies at age 101
Coronavirus: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
No possibility to going back to ‘old normal’: WHO chief
Woman found hanging in Patuakhali hotel room
Trawler with 45 sacrificial animals sinks in Jamuna
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers
Body recovered from tee garden
India minor sexually assaulted at Covid-19 centre
'Drug trader' killed in exchange of fire between 2 gangs
China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate
Most Read News
Lest we forget the lessons of Covid 19…
Dr Khurshid Alam made new Health DG
Red Crescent Chattogram providing free medical services to non-Covid patients
Virus toll hits to 2,801 in country with 50 more deaths
Why always a woman?
Beximco Pharma exporting Remdesivir IV injection
Contractual appointment of Health DG cancelled
Saudi king undergoes gall bladder surgery
Outbound passengers to pay fees for using airports
COVID-19 may be here forever: UK scientists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft