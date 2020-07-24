Stocks edge up on bargain hunting amid thin trade





The participation of traders remained poor as the Covid-19 continued to kill and infect people across the country and the world.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 4.14 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 4,080, after losing 9.0 points in the previous day. Two other indices also edged up as the DS30 index gained 2.68 points to finish at 1,374 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 1.03 points to close at 946.

Turnover was Tk 2.62 billion on the country's prime bourse, which was 6.0 per cent higher than the previous day's turnover of Tk 2.47 billion in the previous session.

Most of the shares remained stuck at the trading. Of the issues traded, 185 remained unchanged while 91 issues advanced and 67 declined on the DSE floor.

A total number of 67,795 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 84.55 million shares and mutual fund units.

Grameenphone topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 174 million changing hands, closely followed by Nahee Aluminum, Square Pharma, Pioneer Insurance and Saiham Textile. Esquire Knit Composite was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 8.55 per cent while GQ Ball Pen was the worst loser, losing 5.73 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 14 points to close at 11,622 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 8.0 points to finish at 7,044.

Of the issues traded, 54 gained, 48 declined and 99 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 2.31 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 54 million.























