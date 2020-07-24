Video
Friday, 24 July, 2020, 3:03 PM
India sees 100m e-payments daily

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

BENGALURU, July 23: India is currently seeing 100 million digital transactions daily worth about Rs 5 lakh crore, according to RBI chief GM P Vasudevan. The numbers indicate that e-payments are well on their recovery path to pre-Covid levels. Before the lockdown, the daily digital transaction volume was around 120 million, Vasudevan said at an event - the Global Fintech Festival, an event attended by top payments sector executives and regulators.
"Last year, around this time, daily transaction volumes were 80-85 million. If we go to June 2016, it was only 22 million. So, in the last five years, we have seen significant growth in digital payments at a CAGR of 58per cent in volume and 15per cent in value terms," Vasudevan said.
During the discussion, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) MD & CEO Dilip Asbe said digital transactions can easily reach 1 billion daily volumes by 2025, based on the current growth outlook.     -TNN


