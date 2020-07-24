LafargeHolcim makes profit despite Covid-19 in H1’20





The Company achieved Profit after Tax (PAT) of Tk 843 million, up from Tk 794 million of last year same period. Free Cash Flow for the period also improves by 87 per cent to Tk 1,702 million.

The improvement in the half year results is remarkable considering the impact of the COVID-19 situation, according to a press release.

The company's business got impacted due to the lockdown in the second quarter (April-June) 2020 and the revenue for the quarter declined by 41 per cent whereas PAT declined at a much lower rate of only 27 per cent.

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Surana said "The COVID-19 situation is an unprecedented health challenge which has impacted our operations. The Company focussed on health, cost and cash initiatives.

"LafargeHolcim Bangladesh was one of the first to move to a remote working concept, protecting our employees and partners. The Company has been able to generate online orders even during the lockdown, thanks to our investment in digital platforms.

"We have also been successful in quickly acting on several initiatives towards cost reduction and efficiency improvement projects."

He thanked the employees, customers & all business partners for their support during the crisis saying: "The Company is well positioned to weather the crisis, which is evident by the strong balance sheet and liquidity position. We are positive on the outlook of the cement industry for the second half of the year, the worst is possibly behind.



















