Friday, 24 July, 2020, 3:02 PM
Post C-19 world going to open new trade opportunities: Tipu

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that global trade and commerce has suffered a lot due to        Covid-19 pandemic. Bangladesh is not an exception but it has also opened new opportunities and the country must be prepared to benefit from it with higher competitiveness.
After the end of Covid- 19, the economy will turn around again. Good day awaits us ahead, he said pointing out that garment sector has started to bounce bank with new orders.
The Minister was speaking as the chief guest at a workshop titled "Covid-19 and Bangladesh Economy" at the Zoom Platform jointly organized by the Economic Reporters Forum and Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) on Thursday.
The workshop was chaired by Saif Islam Dilal, President of Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) and conducted by SM Rashidul Islam, General Secretary of the forum.  Dr Abdur Razzak Chairman of the RAPID presented the key note paper.
Sams Mahmood, President of DCCI spoke on the occasion. Among others, Kazi Faisal bin Siraj, Country Representative of The Asia Foundation and Dr Abu Yusuf Executive Director of Rapid were present.   
The Minister said that the time has come to take advantage of the post-Covid-19 world trade opportunities. We have to work together to take advantage of this opportunity. There will be a lot in a changing and competitive world trade.
A trade war is raging between China and the United States.  He said that Japan has announced the withdrawal of investment from China. It is time for Bangladesh to take a place in world trade with one's own abilities and qualifications. Everyone should come forward quickly without wasting time.
The Minister said that a task force is working at national level to chart out new strategies.  
He said Bangladesh will sign the first FTA with Bhutan in next one month. After that, FTA will be signed with several countries in phases. Negotiations with Indonesia and several others have come a long way.
The commerce minister said the country's main export product, the garment sector, is booming again. But we should not rely alone on ready-made garments in the export market. The country has huge potentials for export of IT products, medicine, leather goods, jute products, light engineering, ceramics and electrical goods.
He said that the government is working hard in this respect. The commerce ministry has recently signed deals to set up two technology centers under the Export Competitiveness for Jobs. One of it will be set up on 10 acres of land at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City in Mirsarai Economic Zone, Chittagong and another on 5 acres at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park, Kaliakair, Gazipur. They will work to  create skilled manpower in the country with modern design and training on new technologies.  He said employment situation will improve this year.


