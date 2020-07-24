Bangladesh calls for equitable, affordable access to Covid-19 vaccines





"A fair equity principle is needed to ensure this," she said adding that developments in regard to various vaccine candidates are undoubtedly very encouraging.

Ambassador Fatima stressed that a strong global commitment and collaboration to treat Covid-19 vaccine as a 'global public good' is absolutely essential.

She was speaking at a virtual conversation co-hosted by Lord Tariq Ahmad, United Kingdom Minister of State for the Commonwealth and the United Nations, and Ambassador Elizabeth Cousens, President & CEO, United Nations Foundation on Wednesday, said a media release on Thursday.

The meeting titled, 'Towards and equitable framework for the research, development and delivery of Covid-19 vaccines' was briefed by Kate O'Brien, Director, Immunization, Vaccines, and Biologicals, WHO and Marie-Ange Saraka-Yao, Managing Director, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance on the approaches towards universal access to potential Covid-19 vaccines.

Asserting that the Covid-19 pandemic is a stark reminder that the world is interconnected, Ambassador Fatima mentioned that the international community have a stake in addressing this global public health challenge together.

"If we want to prevent a recurrence, we need to prepare, prevent and recover together, with an effective global outreach."









Emphasising the importance of vaccines in the pandemic response and future prevention, and as a way to hasten economic recovery, she acknowledged the great job done so far by the Oxford's Jenner Institute team led by Prof. Sarah Gilbert.

She also expressed the hope that the third phase of the vaccine trial which is due to start next month will be successful in developing an effective and safe vaccine. Referring to the commitment made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a virtual Vaccine Summit held in London last month, Ambassador Fatima reiterated Bangladesh's support to ACT accelerator and COVAX facility initiatives undertaken by WHO, Gavi and other private sector partners.

Highlighting the presence of a well-developed pharmaceutical industry in Bangladesh, she mentioned that, "After meeting our large domestic demands, these companies are exporting medicines to 145 countries, including the regulated markets of the USA, the EU, UK, Singapore and other OECD countries."

