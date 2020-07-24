Ex-DG of health Abul Kalam should be put on trial: BNP





Speaking at a virtual press conference, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also demanded the resignation of Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

"The DG of the Health Directorate has resigned. In fact, he should have been fired," he said.

The BNP leader said, "We think the resignation of the DG is not enough as he should be brought to justice. At the same time, the Health Minister also should step down."

He said the government is responsible for giving people wrong information about corona tests and the misdeeds by the health DG and others. "We think the demand for the health minister's resignation is a justified one."

Referring to media reports on graft in the health sector, Fakhrul said the licenses of most Covid hospitals have expired but those are still in operation.

"Corruption has begun with the beginning of the corona outbreak through the procurement of health safety gears like masks, PPEs and medicines. It seems corona has come as a blessing for some corrupt people backed by the government," he observed.

The BNP leader said the government cannot evade the responsibility of the extreme corruption in procuring health safety materials. -UNB















