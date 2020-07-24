Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 July, 2020, 3:02 PM
latest Coronavirus: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs      
Home Back Page

Boy killed, 3 hurt in Bangshal gas line explosion

Published : Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Wall of a two-storey building collapsed after a gas line explosion at a house in city's Bangshal area on Thursday that left a boy killed. photo : Observer

Wall of a two-storey building collapsed after a gas line explosion at a house in city's Bangshal area on Thursday that left a boy killed. photo : Observer

A two -year-old child was killed and three others injured in a gas pipeline explosion in Old Dhaka's Bangshal area on Thursday morning.
The incident took place on the ground floor of a two-storey house adjacent to Shamshabad Jummon Community Centre around 8:15am, said Lima Khanom, control room officer of the Fire Service.
The dead child was identified as 'Moinul'. His father 'Jabed', 35, mother 'Sheuli', 25, and sister 'Jannat', 4, were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
Moinul was crushed to death after a wall caved in during the explosion. Five units of the Fire Service later arrived at the scene and doused the flame.
The gas line was faulty, according to Officer-in Charge (OC) Shahin Fakir of Bangshal Police Station. The accident might have happened due to excess pressure or during an attempt to light a fire, he said.
Jabed suffered 30 percent burns on his body, Sheuli 70 percent, and Janant 60 percent, said Dhaka Medical Police Outpost Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, quoting doctors.
The ground floors of other buildings were also damaged in the explosion, OC Shahin said.
Jabed and his wife used to make school bags in their home, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh calls for equitable, affordable access to Covid-19 vaccines
Ex-DG of health Abul Kalam should be put on trial: BNP
Boy killed, 3 hurt in Bangshal gas line explosion
Shahidul Islam likely to be next BD envoy to USA
Court shuts Barishal diagnostic centre over medical report fraud
ACC prosecutes 3 BASIC Bank officials for graft
Dhaka signs deal with Tokyo to construct, renovate 21 bridges
Saudi King has successful surgery


Latest News
Noted Indian dancer-choreographer Amala Shankar dies at age 101
Coronavirus: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
No possibility to going back to ‘old normal’: WHO chief
Woman found hanging in Patuakhali hotel room
Trawler with 45 sacrificial animals sinks in Jamuna
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers
Body recovered from tee garden
India minor sexually assaulted at Covid-19 centre
'Drug trader' killed in exchange of fire between 2 gangs
China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate
Most Read News
Lest we forget the lessons of Covid 19…
Dr Khurshid Alam made new Health DG
Red Crescent Chattogram providing free medical services to non-Covid patients
Virus toll hits to 2,801 in country with 50 more deaths
Why always a woman?
Beximco Pharma exporting Remdesivir IV injection
Contractual appointment of Health DG cancelled
Saudi king undergoes gall bladder surgery
Outbound passengers to pay fees for using airports
COVID-19 may be here forever: UK scientists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft