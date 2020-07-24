Shahidul Islam likely to be next BD envoy to USA

M Shahidul Islam, Secretary General of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), is likely to be next Bangladesh ambassador to the USA, Foreign Ministry's sources said.

The Ministry of Public Administration on Wednesday issued a gazette notification in this regard. It said his service has been placed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for appointing as ambassador for two years on contractual basis from the date of joining.

His post-retirement leave and other facilities will be suspended to take up his new role. However, diplomatic sources say that he will be made the next Bangladesh ambassador to the USA.







