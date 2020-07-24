ACC prosecutes 3 BASIC Bank officials for graft

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday filed a case against three bank officials, including a former manager of BASIC Bank's Gulshan branch, for embezzling around Tk 3 crore.

ACC Assistant Director Mahbubul Alam filed the case at its integrated district office-1 for embezzling Tk 2.92 crore, ACC Director (media) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told UNB.

The accused are proprietor of Interlink PLC wonterlink centre Sadekul Islam Milky and company's representative Sajjadul Haque Khan and former manager of BASIC Bank's Gulshan branch S Asif Ahmed. -UNB







