

Cargo vessel sinks in Meghna

A cargo ship sunk in Meghna River at Harina in Chandpur Sadar upazila on Tuesday evening, due to heavy current. However, the Coast Guard rescued all the 14 crew members of the ship.Lt Hayat Ibne Siddique, media officer of Bangladesh Coast Guard, said the MV Izzah-3 was carrying fly ash from Kolkata to Meghna Ghat of Chandpur, says a press release. After reaching Harina, it had to drop anchor there due to strong current in the river. At one stage, the ship sank after its anchor got uprooted.On information, Coast Guard members from Chandpur station rushed there and rescued the crews.