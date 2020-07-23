BB sets Tk 262.92b farm credit target for FY21

Bangladesh Bank, the country's central bank on Wednesday set an agriculture credit target of Tk 262.92 billion for the banks to be disbursed during the current fiscal year (FY) 2020-21).

The loan was estimated to be 8.99 per cent higher than that of the last fiscal year's target, according to the agriculture and rural credit policy and programme for the FY 2020-21, announced by the BB).

Of the total target, Tk 31.95 billion will be disbursed by six state-owned commercial banks during the FY '21 while two specialised development banks will provide Tk 78.50 billion to the interested farmers.

Besides, 39 private commercial banks out of 41 will lend Tk 145.46 billion while nine foreign commercial banks will disburse Tk 7.01 billion.



















