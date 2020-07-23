Video
Thursday, 23 July, 2020, 4:40 AM
AmCham launches frontline journalism award

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Businesses correspondent

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) has announced the 'AmCham frontline journalism Award' on Wednesday.
In association with Masthead PR it aims to recognize and honour the valiant journalists working as the front liners in the current COVID-19 pandemic period.
The announcement was made online- via video conferencing, considering the safety issues amidst the spread of ongoing pandemic. Information minister Dr. Mohammed Hasan Mahmud as chief guest on the occasion and Ms. JoAnne Wagner, Deputy Chief of Mission, the United States Embassy in Dhaka, was guest of honor in the virtual program.
AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed chaired the inauguration program while it's vice president Syed Mohammad Kamal moderated it and later briefed the participants about the 'AmCham frontline journalism Award'.
Founder and CEO of Masthead PR Ziauddin Adil also spoke on the occasion while AmCham Executive Committee member Showkat Ali Sarkar made concluding remarks.
A good number of AmCham members including the executive committee members, foreign dignitaries, business leaders, media representatives and other distinguished guests attended the program.
Through this award launching program the chamber wants to acknowledge the contribution of the frontline and business journalists for their outstanding efforts and courage during the COVID-19 outbreak through the 'Amcham Frontline Journalism award,' the organizers sid.
Reporters & TV camera persons from media houses (National) will be able to submit their pandemic related generic/business reports, which are focused on two perspectives- the impact of the pandemic the humanitarian ground and impact on lives and livelihoods and in the business sector, published from 1st March to 31st August, 2020 and the deadline for submission of the reports is September 6th, 2020.
The winners will be selected after a careful assessment by a highly reputable selection committee, they said.


