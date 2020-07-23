Four general insurance firms declare dividend





Northern Islami Insurance and Mercantile Insurance made the disclosure on Wednesday while Islami Insurance and Pragati Life Insurance made on Tuesday.

The board of directors of the Northern Islami Insurance (NII) recommended a 10 per cent cash dividend for the year and said the annual general meeting of the company will be held on September 21 at 4:00pm through digital platform as per BSEC Order. The record date is August 13.

The board of directors of Mercantile Insurance has recommended 7.0 per cent cash dividend for the year and its AGM will be held on September 27 at 11:00am through digital platform. The record date is August 16.

Islami Insurance Bangladesh has recommended 5.0 per cent cash and 5.0 per cent stock dividend for the year and the annual general meeting of the Islami Insurance will be held on October 10 at 10:30 am. The record date is August 13.

Pragati Life Insurance has recommended a 20 per cent cash dividend for the year and the annual general meeting of Pragati Life will be held on September 27 at 12 noon through a digital platform. The record date is August 12.

























