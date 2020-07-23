

Rezakul Haider elected IFIL Chairman

The decision came at the 266th meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 21, 2020 (Tuesday). He is a Sponsor Director of IFIL and was the Chairman of the Executive Committee of IFIL.

After completing his graduation from University of Chittagong, Rezakul Haider has started his career as a businessman in 1982.

Haider is the founder and current Chairman of Youth Group. He is also the Chairman of Youth Fashion Ltd., Youth Garments, Petromax LPG Ltd., Petromax Cylinder Ltd., Comfit Composite Knit Ltd., Sahajibazar Power Co. Ltd.

He is the Vice Chairman of Zenith Islami Life Insurance Ltd. He is the Director of Midland Power Ltd., Midland East Power Ltd. and a Board of Trustee Member of Eastern University.



















