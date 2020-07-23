World Vision launches anti C-19 project in Thakurgaon





ENCORE was developed in order to respond in a timely manner to the growing spread of COVID-19 across the country, whose infection rate has skyrocketed recently, with the highest infections of 4,008 recorded on 16th June 2020, according to a press release.

Prior to the onset of this pandemic, World Vision had been implementing its GAC-funded ENRICH project in Thakurgaon District to reduce maternal and infant mortality through life-saving services to mothers and children under the age of five.

World Vision has since pivoted its focus across all programming to contribute, wherever possible to slowing the spread and scaling up preventative measures at the community level, including through ENCORE.

The ENCORE project will support 630 health workers with 68,084 units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) working in 203 health facilities.

Additionally, essential equipment that includes oxygen cylinders, nebulizers and 11,739 units of hygiene materials will be provided to COVID-19 affected families and patients of Thakurgaon District.

The Project will train 276 frontline health workers in identification, isolation, testing, surveillance and treatment of COVID-19 patients. The project will also install 197 hand washing stands at health facilities to ensure communities have access to a readily available supply of clean and safe drinking water.

The Project will train 1,590 faith leaders and other opinion leaders and change agents, alongside 2,450 members from various community groups such as Men Care groups, and young women and girls groups. Its members will be equipped to disseminate COVID-19 prevention messages in their respective communities.

It will also support local production of reusable face masks that will be distributed to 21,650 beneficiaries.

A recent Impact Assessment conducted by World Vision found that nearly 2,700 adults and 1,600 children were surveyed in 24 districts across the country, it was confirmed that 90% of households saw a significant reduction in household incomes, and 94.7% of households lacked an adequate food supply.

The project will thus support 4,978 of the most vulnerable households with unrestricted cash grants to be able to manage their basic household needs for the time being, and 20,329 farmers with foundation seeds of bio-fortified zinc rice. An additional 10,865 parents/caregivers with children under the age of five, will be supported with fast growing homestead vegetable seeds.

World Vision is grateful for the ongoing partnership and support from GAC, and can confirm such support is highly appreciated by various stakeholders in the community, including women, men, girls and boys, especially as the country faces many challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Under the ENCORE project, World Vision will be able to reach 445,452 people directly, most of whom are women and girls, with critical COVID-19 prevention and awareness interventions; 1,405,013 people are anticipated to benefit indirectly through the project's interventions.

































