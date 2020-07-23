‘Pay through Nagad at DNCC Digital Haat’





As a result, sellers also easily can account their payments without the health risk. In this process neither the buyer nor the seller will need to go out of the house at risk.

'Nagad', a state-run financial services venture, is the proud payment partner of this state of the art digital market place.

Already more than 1,500 animals has registered on this digital market place with the help of 34 online platforms. And buyers also stars choosing from the different colors, sizes, local and foreign breeds of cows, goats, buffaloes from this 'Digital Hut'.

In this case, NDCC is supervising the issue of fair price, so buyers don't have to worry about prices also. And 'Nagad'; the fastest growing and most secure payment platform of the country, will settle the payment issues.

About the new kind of service, the DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam said, 'This time we have started it experimentally. I know there are many challenges and there can be many mistakes also. We want to work further in the future with this leaning from here.' He added, 'Our ultimate goal is to bring the sacrificial rituals in a system so that animals can be traded in an environmentally and hygienic way.'

So far, more than 15,000 visitors have tried to verify and select their favorite sacrificial animal from the 'Digital Hat' platform. In association with E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-CAB) and Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA) DNCC has organized this very first initiative of Digital Haat.

Recently, Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister MdTazul Islam has inaugurated the 'Digital Hut' through a virtual event. The DNCC mayor presided over the ceremony.

















