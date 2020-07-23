Daraz launches tool to help SMEs reach global markets





As the product of a collaborative relationship enjoyed by the two companies (Alibaba Group and Daraz Bangladesh Limited), dExports presents an opportunity for local sellers in Bangladesh to access the international markets and connect with millions of buyers across the world.

The dExports program was launched on Wednesday through a Digital Press Conference on Daraz's official Facebook page.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP was present as the chief guest at the event and the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) State Minisrer Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP and

Vice-Chairman of Export Promotion Bureau A.H.M. Ahsan was also present as the special guest at the event.

Alibaba.com Country Director Felix Yang was also present as a special guest speaker.

dExports is a platform to enable local SMEs in Bangladesh to obtain access to the global market. Through the dExports, a Bangladeshi SME can have special access to Alibaba.com to reach a larger global customer base.

By using this access, local SMEs can directly communicate with international buyers with locally made products. This new platform aims to boost government revenue earnings and employment in the country.

The main objective of this dExports program is to strengthen the country's SME segment by providing global focus through Alibaba.com and creating opportunities for local exporters to interact with approximately 20 million international active buyers registered on Alibaba.com.

The dExports program also minimizes the cost for an SME to pursue globalization and also to establish socioeconomic development by creating employment opportunities.

The 2018 acquisition of Daraz (daraz.com.bd) by the Alibaba Group opened up a number of opportunities for Bangladesh's leading ecommerce platform. Since then, Daraz has been able to leverage on Alibaba Group's expertise in technology and online commerce to drive growth at the national and international levels and has become a strategic channel partner for Alibaba.com.

In order to help SMEs capitalize on this opportunity, Daraz (daraz.com.bd) will also provide local SMEs support in the form of free e-commerce training, knowledge sharing, trend analysis and extensive customer support.

Tipu Munshi said: "this dExports program will not only increase the SME's business opportunity to export worldwide with a large-scale customer base but will also help to build local products as a global brand. We believe that dExports program will further enhance the "Made in Bangladesh '' tagline and gain global recognition in the coming years".

Daraz Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq said: "Not only that, but Daraz Bangladesh is also working to create entrepreneurs (e-commerce merchants) through Daraz Store, Daraz Village and Nandini projects and on that occasion the company will invest Tk 500 crore in Bangladesh by 2021".















