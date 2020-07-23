Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 July, 2020, 4:38 AM
latest
Home Business

Yuan slumps on China-US consulate closure standoff

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

SHANGHAI, July 22: China's yuan slipped on Wednesday after Beijing threatened to retaliate against an order by Washington to close the Chinese consulate in the US city of Houston.
A spokesman for China's foreign ministry said that the order by the United States was an "unprecedented escalation of its recent actions against China" and that China would retaliate if the US did not change course.
After breaching their highest levels in more than four months against the dollar in morning trade, China's onshore and offshore yuan weakened sharply on the news, falling past the closely watched 7-per-dollar level.
The onshore spot yuan ended its domestic trading session at 7.0059 per dollar, its weakest closing level in more than a week. The offshore yuan stood at 7.0135 per dollar around 0845 GMT, down nearly 0.6per cent on the day.
"Previously, everyone's default premise was that there wouldn't be any escalation in political risk before September ... the impact (of this) on the market's previous expectations for appreciation has been quite significant," a foreign bank trader said.
The yuan's slump came after the currency firmed to its strongest level against the US dollar in more than four months earlier in the session, nearly recouping all of its losses so far this year.
The dollar had fallen against most currencies after European Union leaders agreed on a region-wide rescue plan on Tuesday, boosting hopes of an economic recovery, while political wrangling in Washington appeared to be delaying the next round of US stimulus even as new coronavirus cases continued to mount.
On Wednesday morning, the dollar index stood near more-than-four-month lows.
With its daily midpoint rate set at 6.9718 per dollar, its strongest level since March 12, spot yuan opened at 6.9722 per dollar and strengthened to a peak of 6.9649 per dollar, its highest level since March 11, before paring gains.
The offshore yuan also hit its strongest point since March 11.
Kevin Wu, head of global markets at Hang Seng Bank in Shanghai, said it was important to monitor the Sino-US relationship, but that he maintained his mid-term view of yuan strength.
"Against the backdrop of a highly accommodative Fed and the return of global risk appetite, the dollar will remain under pressure," he said, adding that China's stronger economic recovery and the relatively high risk-free yield of yuan assets would also support the yuan.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coca-Cola results hit by halt to pro sports, live events
BB sets Tk 262.92b farm credit target for FY21
Cathay Pacific reaches deal for Airbus delivery delays
Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock
China agrees to intensive WTO talks on fisheries
AmCham launches frontline journalism award
EU's virus recovery plan: historic but imperfect
Four general insurance firms declare dividend


Latest News
Trauma Center hospital closed down for COVID-19 test irregularities
Hilsa catching starts in Bay of Bengal after 65 days of ban
Kalam, Nasima questioned by DB in JKG Health Care affairs
Three held with firearms, Phensedyl in Bogura
300 cartons cigarettes worth Tk 9 lakh seized at Dhaka Airport
Road work to remain suspended for 14 days before and after Eid
7 killed in Cox’s Bazar road crash
2-yr-old drowns in flood water in Jamalpur
Youth 'commits suicide' after Facebook post
Flood situation worsens in Shariatpur
Most Read News
279 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia during lockdown
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Seal of the statehood signed by people of Kosovo
Fire from hand sanitizer, couple burnt
DGHS director Aminul to be relieved of duty
Country reports 42 more virus deaths
Noted journalist Rahat Khan at BIRDEM ICU after falling sick
'Drug dealer' killed in Dhaka gunfight
Mother, sons killed in Bhola house collapse
MP Papul's wife, sister-in-law quizzed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft