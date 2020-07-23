Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 July, 2020, 4:38 AM
latest
Home Business

Oil prices up on virus vaccine hopes, EU stimulus deal

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Oil prices up on virus vaccine hopes, EU stimulus deal

Oil prices up on virus vaccine hopes, EU stimulus deal

NEW YORK, July 22: Oil prices rose about $1 a barrel on Tuesday, hitting the highest level in more than four months with a boost from a European Union stimulus deal and hopeful news about coronavirus vaccine trials.
Brent crude futures settled at $44.32 barrel, rising $1.04, or 2.4per cent. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $41.96 a barrel, gaining $1.15, or 2.8per cent.
Prices pared gains in post-settlement trade after the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, reported US crude inventories grew last week by 7.5 million barrels compared with expectations for a draw of 2.1 million barrels. [EIA/S]
Oil was buoyed by an agreement among European Union leaders on a 750 billion-euro ($859 billion) fund to prop up coronavirus-hit economies.
The EU deal allows the European Commission to raise billions of euros on capital markets on behalf of all 27 states, an unprecedented act of solidarity in almost seven decades of European integration.
World shares and the euro also hit their highest levels in several months. The dollar, in which most oil contracts are priced, fell to its lowest since March against a basket of currencies.
Oil prices were supported by promising coronavirus vaccine data released on Monday, though a vaccine remained months away at best. Several companies are testing new drugs for immunity to COVID-19.
Oil prices also drew support from expectations that US lawmakers could soon agree on a new stimulus package, as extended unemployment aid for millions of Americans will expire at month-end.
"Apparent progress on the US stimulus deal, the EU recovery agreement and progress toward a successful vaccine have all merged this week to kick up demand for risky assets," said Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates.
Countries including the United States and India are reporting record numbers of coronavirus infections and others such as Spain and Australia are battling new outbreaks.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coca-Cola results hit by halt to pro sports, live events
BB sets Tk 262.92b farm credit target for FY21
Cathay Pacific reaches deal for Airbus delivery delays
Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock
China agrees to intensive WTO talks on fisheries
AmCham launches frontline journalism award
EU's virus recovery plan: historic but imperfect
Four general insurance firms declare dividend


Latest News
Trauma Center hospital closed down for COVID-19 test irregularities
Hilsa catching starts in Bay of Bengal after 65 days of ban
Kalam, Nasima questioned by DB in JKG Health Care affairs
Three held with firearms, Phensedyl in Bogura
300 cartons cigarettes worth Tk 9 lakh seized at Dhaka Airport
Road work to remain suspended for 14 days before and after Eid
7 killed in Cox’s Bazar road crash
2-yr-old drowns in flood water in Jamalpur
Youth 'commits suicide' after Facebook post
Flood situation worsens in Shariatpur
Most Read News
279 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia during lockdown
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Seal of the statehood signed by people of Kosovo
Fire from hand sanitizer, couple burnt
DGHS director Aminul to be relieved of duty
Country reports 42 more virus deaths
Noted journalist Rahat Khan at BIRDEM ICU after falling sick
'Drug dealer' killed in Dhaka gunfight
Mother, sons killed in Bhola house collapse
MP Papul's wife, sister-in-law quizzed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft