BIHA places 6-point demands to save hotels, resorts





BIHA functionaries at a press conference in a hotel in Gulshan on Wednesday presented the demands and sought the Prime Minister's intervention to save more than three lakh people and their families involved in the tourism sector.

BIHA president HM Hakim Ali opened the press conference. The keynote address was delivered by Khaled Ur Rahman Sunny, Co-Chairman of the HIHA Disaster Management Committee.

HM Hakim Ai said that the tourism sector's contribution to GDP is 4.4 percent and it can't be left to die or remain seriously damaged.

"We are working as a supporting force of the government to take GDP growth to double digit. But the coronavirus has caused a loss of about Tk 2,500 crore in this sector. If this situation continues, the loss of hotels business in Bangladesh will exceed Tk 6,000 crore this year. The number of guests in most hotels has come down to 2-3 percent, which is the lowest in memory.

He said that many hotels are closed indefinitely. In this situation it is not possible for the hotels to conduct activities. According to the Pacific Asia Travel Association, more than 310,000 hotel workers and employees in Bangladesh are at risk of becoming unemployed during the Corona period.

The six points demands are- remission of existing loans against current international standard residential hotels and other hotels and resorts in Bangladesh, interest waiver from March to December and current installments starting from June next year and all dividends before installing, interest fixed.

They also demanded earmarking of Tk 30,000 crore allocate to severely affected hotel and resort businesses under government.Tk 500 crore fund for hotels from the government's own funds to pay monthly salary of hotel employees directly to the bank account to the employees.

Exemption of all utility bill electric, WASA and gas bills of residential hotels from March to December.Exemption of holding tax on residential hotels and resorts under city corporations and municipalities till 2020-21.

Tax exemption from salaries of officers and employees of residential hotels and resorts.















Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA) said International standard hotels in the country are facing huge losses due to the coronavirus outbreak which has almost shut tourists like other countries in the world. They have come up with a six-point demand to save this sector.BIHA functionaries at a press conference in a hotel in Gulshan on Wednesday presented the demands and sought the Prime Minister's intervention to save more than three lakh people and their families involved in the tourism sector.BIHA president HM Hakim Ali opened the press conference. The keynote address was delivered by Khaled Ur Rahman Sunny, Co-Chairman of the HIHA Disaster Management Committee.HM Hakim Ai said that the tourism sector's contribution to GDP is 4.4 percent and it can't be left to die or remain seriously damaged."We are working as a supporting force of the government to take GDP growth to double digit. But the coronavirus has caused a loss of about Tk 2,500 crore in this sector. If this situation continues, the loss of hotels business in Bangladesh will exceed Tk 6,000 crore this year. The number of guests in most hotels has come down to 2-3 percent, which is the lowest in memory.He said that many hotels are closed indefinitely. In this situation it is not possible for the hotels to conduct activities. According to the Pacific Asia Travel Association, more than 310,000 hotel workers and employees in Bangladesh are at risk of becoming unemployed during the Corona period.The six points demands are- remission of existing loans against current international standard residential hotels and other hotels and resorts in Bangladesh, interest waiver from March to December and current installments starting from June next year and all dividends before installing, interest fixed.They also demanded earmarking of Tk 30,000 crore allocate to severely affected hotel and resort businesses under government.Tk 500 crore fund for hotels from the government's own funds to pay monthly salary of hotel employees directly to the bank account to the employees.Exemption of all utility bill electric, WASA and gas bills of residential hotels from March to December.Exemption of holding tax on residential hotels and resorts under city corporations and municipalities till 2020-21.Tax exemption from salaries of officers and employees of residential hotels and resorts.