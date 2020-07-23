

WB says global gas flaring hit highest in over a decade in 2019

Gas flaring, the burning of natural gas associated with oil extraction, in fragile or conflict-affected countries climbed from 2018 to 2019, in Syria by 35per cent and in Venezuela by 16per cent, the World Bank report said.

Flaring was up 23per cent in the United Sates, and 9per cent in Russia.

The top four gas flaring countries - Russia, Iraq, the United States, and Iran - continue to account for 45per cent of all global gas flaring, for three years running (2017-2019), the World Bank said.

However, gas flaring fell by 10per cent in the first quarter of 2020, with declines across most of the top 30 gas flaring countries, it added.

"The current COVID-19 pandemic and crisis brings additional challenges, with sustainability and climate concerns potentially sidelined," said Christopher Sheldon, practice manager in the Energy & Extractives Global Practice, World Bank. -Reuters

























